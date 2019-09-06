Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Rough outing Thursday
Hernandez didn't factor into the decision against the Pirates on Thursday, giving up five runs (three earned) on three hits over three innings, striking out three and walking two as the Marlins eventually won 10-7.
Hernandez had gone six innings in his last two starts, but he couldn't keep it going in this contest, as the Pirates jumped on him for five runs in the first inning to ensure he would have a short outing. For the season, the 24-year-old sports an unimpressive 5.23 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 72.1 innings.
