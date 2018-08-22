Hernandez will make a spot start Thursday against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins need an extra starter with Jose Urena serving a suspension for throwing at Braves' outfielder Ronald Acuna. Hernandez has started five times for the Marlins this season and has appeared 21 times out of the bullpen, struggling to 5.08 ERA in 56.2 innings overall. His 9.1 percent walk rate is only slightly worse than average, but he doesn't strike out many batters (16.1 percent) and generates very few groundballs (26.3 percent).

More News
Our Latest Stories