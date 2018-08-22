Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Scheduled for Thursday spot start
Hernandez will make a spot start Thursday against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The Marlins need an extra starter with Jose Urena serving a suspension for throwing at Braves' outfielder Ronald Acuna. Hernandez has started five times for the Marlins this season and has appeared 21 times out of the bullpen, struggling to 5.08 ERA in 56.2 innings overall. His 9.1 percent walk rate is only slightly worse than average, but he doesn't strike out many batters (16.1 percent) and generates very few groundballs (26.3 percent).
More News
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Set for return to bullpen•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Strikes out eight in loss to D-backs•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Confirmed as Tuesday's starter•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Leading candidate to start Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Shifting to bullpen role•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Allows five runs in loss Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...