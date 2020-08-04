Marlins manager Don Mattingly said that Hernandez will start Wednesday in one of the team's doubleheader games in Baltimore, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins will play as the "home" team in the second game of the twin bill, but regardless of which contest he takes the hill, Hernandez will still have the disadvantage of making his first start of 2020 in hitter haven Camden Yards. Hernandez struck out more than a batter per inning last season and did a decent job at limiting walks (7.4 BB%), but he struggled mightily at keeping the ball in the yard (2.19 HR/9). He was particularly ineffective at limiting long balls on the road, with his rate spiking to 2.61 HR/9 away from the more pitcher-friendly Marlins Park.