The Marlins optioned Hernandez to Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

After dazzling over eight starts with New Orleans (1.07 ERA, 61:14 K:BB in 42 innings), Hernandez was rewarded with a promotion to the big leagues earlier this week. With no spots available in the Miami rotation, however, Hernandez had to settle for a long-relief role. He didn't impress in his lone appearance out of the bullpen Tuesday against the Giants, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk over two frames. He'll now head back to New Orleans to continue his development as a starter while Jeff Brigham moves up from Triple-A to take his spot in the bullpen.