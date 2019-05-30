Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Sent to Triple-A
The Marlins optioned Hernandez to Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
After dazzling over eight starts with New Orleans (1.07 ERA, 61:14 K:BB in 42 innings), Hernandez was rewarded with a promotion to the big leagues earlier this week. With no spots available in the Miami rotation, however, Hernandez had to settle for a long-relief role. He didn't impress in his lone appearance out of the bullpen Tuesday against the Giants, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk over two frames. He'll now head back to New Orleans to continue his development as a starter while Jeff Brigham moves up from Triple-A to take his spot in the bullpen.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reyes a stash; path for Tucker, Alvarez?
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options for their respective clubs....
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...