Hernandez (biceps) will throw 20 pitches of live batting practice Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Hernandez left his first start of the year with biceps inflammation but has been making steady progress towards a return to the mound. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday and is now ready to face hitters. His pitch count still isn't anywhere close to a starter's workload, however, so he has some work left to do before returning to game action.
