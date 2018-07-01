Hernandez is expected to return to the bullpen when Jose Urena (shoulder) is activated from the disabled list, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander is lined up to be the odd-man out as the Marlins shuffle their starting quintet sometime in the next week. Hernandez, 23, owns a 5.05 ERA with just 22 strikeouts and 14 walks in 35.2 innings.