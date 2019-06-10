Hernandez will be recalled from Triple-A New Orleans to start Tuesday against the Cardinals, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

This comes as no surprise after Hernandez was scratched from his start with the Baby Cakes over the weekend. The right-hander will temporarily replace Caleb Smith (hip) in the rotation, though it's unclear if Hernandez will stick around for more than one start. In nine starts for Triple-A this season, Hernandez owns an impressive 1.13 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 69:14 K:BB in 48 innings.