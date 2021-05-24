Hernandez (biceps) covered four scoreless frames for Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out eight.
Hernandez pushed his pitch count up to 55 (39 strikes) in his second rehab outing for Jacksonville. The right-hander has looked strong during both of the starts, allowing no runs while posting a 12:2 K:BB in 7.2 innings. The Marlins will likely have Hernandez make one more rehab start for Jacksonville before activating him from the 60-day injured list early next week.
