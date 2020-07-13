Hernandez is still competing with Jordan Yamamoto for the No. 5 spot in the Marlins' rotation, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

The two right-handers faced off in Sunday's scrimmage but neither gained a clear advantage, with Hernandez striking out five batters in his first three innings of work before running into trouble. The 25-year-old dominated over nine starts for Triple-A New Orleans last year but posted a 5.03 ERA, 5.57 FIP and 85:26 K:BB in 82.1 big-league innings.