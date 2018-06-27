Hernandez (0-5) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks across four innings while taking the loss Tuesday against the Diamondbacks. He struck out eight.

Hernandez hadn't recorded more than three strikeouts in a single outing this season, but he threw first-pitch strikes to 15 of 19 batters faced as he comfortably set a new career high in that category. Both runs came via back-to-back RBI doubles in the third inning which followed a hit batsman, but he was able to escape the frame and complete one more before his removal. Hernandez started in part due to Jose Urena's shoulder injury, but the latter could be back when he's first eligible, meaning his time in the rotation could be coming to a close.