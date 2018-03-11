Hernandez tossed three scoreless innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, allowing only one hit while striking out two.

The Rule 5 pick hasn't pitched above High-A yet in his career, but Hernandez is looking like a solid veteran in camp, posting a 9:0 K:BB in 10 innings. The 22-year-old right-hander might not be a viable rotation candidate in 2018 after pitching only 73.1 innings in the minors last year, but the Marlins still have plenty of openings and with Hernandez all but guaranteed a spot on the 25-man roster, they may elect to give him a look in the role before transitioning him to the bullpen to limit his workload later in the season.