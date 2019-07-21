Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Suffers relief loss
Hernandez (1-4) allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out only one over two-thirds of an inning. He took the loss as the Marlins fell 10-6 to the Dodgers on Saturday.
Hernandez entered after the Marlins had tied the game at six in the top of the eighth inning, but the reliever got into a jam and allowed a three-run homer to Matt Beaty and an RBI single to pinch-hitter Russell Martin before Tayron Guerrero was summoned for the final out of the inning. Hernandez has allowed six runs over 4.2 innings since moving to the bullpen full-time. The ugly outing raised his ERA to 5.24 in 35 innings this season, spanning 12 appearances (five starts).
