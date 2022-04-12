Hernandez (0-1) was handed the loss during Monday's 6-2 defeat at the hands of the Angels, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Hernandez dug himself into a hole early by serving up a Brandon Marsh three-run home run in the first and a Jo Adell solo shot in the second. He settled down thereafter, but the four-run deficit proved too high for the Marlin offense to overcome. The 26-year-old is slated to make another start this week on Sunday against Philadelphia.