Hernandez (mouth) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Jupiter on Friday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The Rule 5 pick started the season on the disabled list after having his wisdom teeth removed, though it seems like he's nearing a return to full action. Hernandez could join the Marlins rotation upon his return, though he could be returned to the Astros if his minor-league rehab assignment goes poorly.