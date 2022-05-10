Hernandez (2-2) suffered the loss against the Diamondbacks on Monday, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out five over 5.1 innings.

The right-hander fell behind early, giving up three runs in the first two innings. He rebounded over the next three frames before serving up a solo homer to Ketel Marte in the sixth. Hernandez has given up at least three earned runs in all but one of his six starts this season, resulting in an unpleasant 6.37 ERA. He'll look to turn things around in his next start, which is tentatively slated to come at home against Milwaukee this weekend.