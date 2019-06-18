Hernandez (0-2) yielded two runs (one earned) on five hits over six innings Monday, striking out six and taking the loss against St. Louis.

Hernandez had a pretty solid night in St. Louis, with the lone earned run allowed coming from a Matt Carpenter solo blast. He needed 101 pitches to get through six frames, but 78 of those were for strikes. The 24-year-old righty owns a strong 13:2 K:BB in 13.2 innings this season. Hernandez will carry a 3.95 ERA into Saturday's start in Philadelphia.