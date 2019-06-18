Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Takes loss despite quality start
Hernandez (0-2) yielded two runs (one earned) on five hits over six innings Monday, striking out six and taking the loss against St. Louis.
Hernandez had a pretty solid night in St. Louis, with the lone earned run allowed coming from a Matt Carpenter solo blast. He needed 101 pitches to get through six frames, but 78 of those were for strikes. The 24-year-old righty owns a strong 13:2 K:BB in 13.2 innings this season. Hernandez will carry a 3.95 ERA into Saturday's start in Philadelphia.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Waivers: Upside with Valdez, Collins
Look for upside on the waiver wire with names like Zack Collins and Framber Valdez plus we...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...