Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Takes loss to Nats
Hernandez (1-3) allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six over 4.1 innings in a loss to the Nationals on Thursday.
The long ball was a problem; Hernandez gave up homers to Kurt Suzuki and Anthony Rendon. He also uncorked a wild pitch and hit two batters. The 24-year-old has been decent overall, but with Hernandez now unavailable through the All-Star break, it seems likely that he gets sent down for a fresh arm ahead of the Marlins' weekend series in Atlanta.
