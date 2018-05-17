Hernandez allowed a run on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts over five innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Dodgers.

After a couple outings in the bullpen, Hernandez performed admirably in his first major league start. Hernandez almost entirely used a fastball-changeup combination, with a fastball that averaged 91.0 mph and a changeup that induced a solid three whiffs in 19 offerings. Considering Hernandez is a 23-year-old Rule 5 selection with just two appearances above High-A to his name, that's a pretty impressive showing. Hernandez likely did enough to hold the fifth spot in the Marlins rotation for at least another turn, which will come Monday against the Mets.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories