Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Takes no-decision against Dodgers
Hernandez allowed a run on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts over five innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Dodgers.
After a couple outings in the bullpen, Hernandez performed admirably in his first major league start. Hernandez almost entirely used a fastball-changeup combination, with a fastball that averaged 91.0 mph and a changeup that induced a solid three whiffs in 19 offerings. Considering Hernandez is a 23-year-old Rule 5 selection with just two appearances above High-A to his name, that's a pretty impressive showing. Hernandez likely did enough to hold the fifth spot in the Marlins rotation for at least another turn, which will come Monday against the Mets.
