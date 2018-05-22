Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Takes tough loss
Hernandez (0-1) allowed one run on five hits while striking out three over five innings Monday as he was tagged with the loss against the Mets.
Hernandez put together a decent outing, but he was ultimately hit with the loss after departing with a 1-run deficit. Through two starts this season, the 23-year-old right-hander sports a 2.08 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 13 innings, despite allowing opposing batters to hit an alarming .280 against him.
More News
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Takes no-decision against Dodgers•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Will start against Dodgers on Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Activated from DL on Thursday•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Completes third rehab start•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Ready to start rehab assignment•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Returns to game action Monday•
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...