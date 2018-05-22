Hernandez (0-1) allowed one run on five hits while striking out three over five innings Monday as he was tagged with the loss against the Mets.

Hernandez put together a decent outing, but he was ultimately hit with the loss after departing with a 1-run deficit. Through two starts this season, the 23-year-old right-hander sports a 2.08 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 13 innings, despite allowing opposing batters to hit an alarming .280 against him.