Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Takes tough-luck loss versus Nationals
Hernandez (0-2) allowed two runs on six hits with no walks and three strikeouts across five innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Nationals.
Hernandez pitched well to limit a dangerous Nats offense, allowing just a solo home run to Anthony Rendon in the fourth inning and an RBI single to Stephen Strasburg in the fifth. Unfortunately, his team could do little against Strasburg on offense and couldn't muster enough run support to give him a shot at a win. Still, Hernandez has allowed just five earned runs in 18 total innings this season for a shiny 2.50 ERA. He's posted just nine strikeouts in that span, however, and doesn't make for a particularly exciting fantasy option in Friday's scheduled start against the Diamondbacks.
