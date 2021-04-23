Hernandez (biceps) has been throwing successfully from 90 feet, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Hernandez is progressing well and has increased his throwing distance from 60 to 90 feet recently. With a bullpen session in line for some time next week, Hernandez is drawing closer to a return. However, he is still without a formal timetable to take the mound in game action.
