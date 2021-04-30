Hernandez (biceps) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Hernandez couldn't complete three innings in his first start of the year before being shut down with biceps inflammation. Wednesday's milestone is a significant one, but he'll still have to build up his pitch count and likely appear in rehab games before returning to the active roster. It's not yet clear when the Marlins expect that to happen.
