Hernandez (biceps) completed a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The Marlins were apparently pleased with how Hernandez fared in the side session, so he'll take the next step forward in his recovery from the biceps injury by facing hitters in a live batting practice session Saturday. After that, Hernandez will likely need to pitch in at least one simulated game or minor-league rehab game before the Marlins are willing to bring him back from the injured list. Fantasy managers that have been holding Hernandez since he picked up the injury should prepare for him to miss two more weeks.
