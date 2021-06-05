Hernandez (quadriceps) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Hernandez was diagnosed with a severe quad strain following his recent MRI, and he'll now be unavailable until at least early August. Daniel Castano is the likeliest candidate to take the right-hander's place in the starting rotation going forward.
