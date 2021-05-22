The Marlins transferred Hernandez (biceps) to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The move does not necessarily mark a setback in Hernandez's recovery, but rather an effort to free up a spot on the 40-man roster until the pitcher is ready to return. Hernandez has already begun his rehab and figures to be ready for activation in the near future, barring any setbacks.
