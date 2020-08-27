Hernandez gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits and walk in four innings versus the Mets on Wednesday. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Hernandez allowed solo shots to Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo in the contest -- the righty has given up multiple homers in each of his last two starts. The 25-year-old has a 3.04 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 32 strikeouts through 23.2 innings this season. Hernandez will look to keep up the strong pitching Tuesday versus the Blue Jays.