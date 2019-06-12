Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Whiffs seven
Hernandez (0-1) allowed three earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven across 5.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Cardinals.
Hernandez made his first big-league start of the season and pitched well, generating 14 called strikes and 18 swinging strikes. He held the Cardinals to just one run through five innings before allowing a double and infield single early in the sixth frame. He exited after getting the second out of the inning, though a throwing error allowed his second earned run to cross the plate prior to his departure. Overall, it was an encouraging outing for 24-year-old who has also posted an impressive 1.13 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with 69 strikeouts across 48 innings at Triple-A New Orleans. He'll likely get another turn in the rotation, with both Caleb Smith (hip) and Joe Urena (undisclosed) hitting the injured list. His next scheduled start is currently Tuesday at St. Louis.
