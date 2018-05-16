Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Will start against Dodgers on Wednesday
Hernandez make his first career major-league start during Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez has appeared in two games out of the bullpen over the past week since being promoted to the majors last Thursday. Over those outings, he allowed six hits and one earned run while striking out one across three innings. The 23-year-old made a handful of starts at the Triple-A level earlier this year and could be a temporary addition to the Marlins' rotation moving forward. Caleb Smith, who was expected to start Wednesday, will now toe the rubber for Thursday's series finale, while it's expected that Jarlin Garcia will move to the bullpen.
More News
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Activated from DL on Thursday•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Completes third rehab start•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Ready to start rehab assignment•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Returns to game action Monday•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Returned from rehab assignment•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Tabbed for rehab start Friday•
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...