Hernandez make his first career major-league start during Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez has appeared in two games out of the bullpen over the past week since being promoted to the majors last Thursday. Over those outings, he allowed six hits and one earned run while striking out one across three innings. The 23-year-old made a handful of starts at the Triple-A level earlier this year and could be a temporary addition to the Marlins' rotation moving forward. Caleb Smith, who was expected to start Wednesday, will now toe the rubber for Thursday's series finale, while it's expected that Jarlin Garcia will move to the bullpen.