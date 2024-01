Alvarado signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Saturday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Alvarado spent time at three levels within the Tigers' farm system in 2023, recording a 5.45 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 33 total innings. The 24-year-old righty has yet to advance past Double-A in his career, making it likely he begins 2024 at Double-A Pensacola with a chance to advance to Triple-A Jacksonville before the end of the year.