The Marlins are expected to select De Jesus' contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

De Jesus, 26, has posted a 4.97 ERA and 58:48 K:BB over 79.2 innings of work with Jacksonville this season. He will give the Marlins' bullpen some much-needed length and will be making his major-league debut whenever he gets into a game.