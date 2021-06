Stout signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on June 9 and was assigned to Triple-A Jacksonville.

After becoming a free agent following the 2019 season, Stout had spent the last year and a half in the independent ranks before landing with the Marlins. He'll look to impress at Jacksonville with the hope of earning his first call-up to the big leagues since 2018. He made three relief appearances for the Royals that season, giving up six earned runs over 2.1 innings.