Wagaman went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's loss to the Mets.

Getting the start at DH and batting third against David Peterson, Wagaman took the southpaw deep for a solo shot in the sixth inning. It was the 27-year-old utility player's first long ball of the season, and Wagaman has been seeing more playing time than expected in the early going with Connor Norby and Jesus Sanchez both on the shelf with oblique injuries. Wagaman has started three straight games, all against lefties, and has gone 4-for-15 (.267).