The Marlins selected Gonzalez's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville prior to Sunday's game in San Diego, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Miami cleared room for Gonzalez on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster by placing reliever Richard Bleier on the COVID-19 injured list. Even though he was moved on the roster in place of Bleier, Gonzalez is expected to step into Jon Berti's role as a righty-hitting infielder off the bench after Berti was placed on the COVID-19 IL on Saturday.