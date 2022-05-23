Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a run scored and his first stolen base of the season in Sunday's win over Atlanta.
Getting the start at shortstop and hitting eighth, the 30-year-old utility player was able to make a contribution in a 4-3 victory. Gonzalez is batting only .192 (5-for-26) since his promotion with three RBI and four runs, and with Jon Berti (illness) expected to rejoin the roster any day now, his latest stint in the majors could be drawing to a close.
