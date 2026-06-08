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Marlins' Esteury Ruiz: Swipes two more bags Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Ruiz went 0-for-1 with a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases in Sunday's win over the Rays.

The 27-year-old outfielder began the game on the bench but pinch hit for Owen Caissie in the seventh inning and remained in the contest in right field. Ruiz isn't seeing consistent playing time and sports a .196/.300/.471 slash line through just 60 plate appearances since he joined the Marlins' roster in late April, but he has slugged three homers and stolen 11 bags in 12 attempts while adding six RBI and 14 runs.

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