Perez (0-1) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on two hits and six walks over four innings as the Marlins were downed 8-2 by the Yankees. He struck out four.

The 22-year-old right-hander's command within the strike zone was just as bad as his control, as both hits he allowed went for extra bases, including an Aaron Judge two-run homer in the first inning. Perez has had a bumpy start to the season, posting a 5.73 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB through 11 innings over two outings. He'll try to turn things around in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home next week against the Reds.