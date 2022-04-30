Perez had his best start as a pro Friday for Double-A Pensacola, striking out a career-high 12 batters while allowing one hit and zero walks in five scoreless innings.

One of the most exciting and hyped pitching prospects in the minors, Perez turned 19 two weeks ago and just utterly dominated a Biloxi lineup populated by hitters who are mostly two to four years older than him. He hit two batters and had a wild pitch, but when he threw the ball near the plate there was nothing the opposition could do. Perez understandably got off to a slow (by his standards) start at Double-A, but he now has 30 strikeouts in 17 innings through four starts.