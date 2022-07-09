Perez struck out 10 without walking any over six one-run, two-hits innings for Double-A Pensacola on Thursday.

It's the second time in 13 starts for Pensacola the 19-year-old phenom has fanned double-digit batters, while it's also the second time this year he's completed six frames. Perez has compiled a masterful 3.05 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 87:14 K:BB through 62 innings in his first exposure to Double-A, and while the Marlins won't want to push him too aggressively given his age, it seems almost certain he'll get a promotion to Triple-A before the campaign is over -- and a big-league debut before he turns 20 next April could even be in the cards.