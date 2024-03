Perez was pulled from Wednesday's start against the Nationals with an apparent recurrence of the broken nail on his right middle finger, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The nail has been an ongoing issue for Perez since the beginning of camp. While the potential for a long-term absence seems minimal, it's certainly a concern that the issue continues to linger. The Marlins should have more on Perez's condition following Wednesday's game.