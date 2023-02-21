Perez topped out at 99 mph with his fastball during a live batting practice session Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The teenage phenom also worked on his slider and changeup, and new Marlin Luis Arraez came away from the session very impressed with Perez. "I don't tell him too much, but he's nasty," Arraez said. "He looks like a veteran there. I know he's [like] Sandy [Alcantara's] son, so he tried to follow Sandy, and he's nasty. I just talked about the changeup. He threw me one changeup -- the first one was bad -- but the last one was a beautiful changeup to roll over. He almost broke my bat. I never break bats sometimes. He almost broke my bat. He's nasty." Perez, who won't turn 20 until mid-April, is projected to begin the season with Triple-A Jacksonville, but after posting a 106:25 K:BB through 75 innings at Double-A in 2022, it may not be long before he forces his way into Miami's rotation.