Perez received an invitation to the Marlins' major-league spring training camp, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.
Perez is the best prospect in the Marlins' system, and one of the best pitching prospects in all of baseball. The 19-year-old finished with a 3.97 ERA and 110:25 K:BB ratio over 77 innings over 18 starts. Perez is a long-shot to make the Marlins out of spring training, but the right-hander has a great chance to make starts in 2023, and his swing-and-miss stuff gives him the potential to be fantasy-relevant immediately.