Perez struck out nine while giving up two runs on two hits and one walk over 5.2 innings for Double-A Pensacola on Friday.

The right-hander has yet to complete six innings in a start this season, but considering Perez just turned 19 a month ago, it's hard to criticize the Marlins for keeping a very careful eye on his workload. He's otherwise been dominating hitters 3-4 years older than him on average, and Perez leads the Southern League with 45 strikeouts against only eight walks through 28 innings. Miami will be in no rush to promote him, but if a spot opens up in the Triple-A rotation over the summer, it's wouldn't be a shock if Perez got the call.