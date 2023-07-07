Perez was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Perez will head to Jacksonville ahead of the All-Star break and could remain in the minors for the time being. His performance on the mound this year has been stellar, posting a 2.36 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 61 strikeouts over 53.1 innings in 11 starts with Miami, but the team appears to be taking a cautious approach with the the 20-year-old's workload. The team has yet to announce who will replace Perez in their starting rotation, though Edward Cabrera (shoulder) is set to return shortly after the break.