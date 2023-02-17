Perez is expected to pitch in Grapefruit League games early in camp, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The 19-year-old top prospect is a non-roster invitee, but with a number of rotation options for the Marlins participating in the WBC, there will be innings available in games for Perez and other younger arms. After striking out 106 batters in only 75 Double-A innings last season as a teenager, the sky's the limit on Perez's potential if the lanky 6-foot-8 hurler can keep his mechanics in synch, and a 2023 big-league debut is very much on the table.