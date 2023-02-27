Perez allowed one run on four hits over two innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals. He struck out one and topped out at 99.6 mph with his fastball.

The teenage prospect also flashed his plus changeup, and all three of his swings and misses on the day came against the change. The Marlins aren't going to rush Perez to the majors and he'll almost certainly begin the season in the minors, but he has the talent to force his way into the Miami rotation at some point this summer if he posts big numbers at Triple-A.