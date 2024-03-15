Perez (finger) will be shut down from throwing for 3-to-4 days, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Perez had to be removed from his last Grapefruit League outing after just 14 pitches with a recurrence of the fingernail issue on his right middle finger. The right-hander had previously expressed optimism that he could still ramp back up in time for Opening Day, but this shutdown period, while relatively brief, makes a start in the opening weekend of the season difficult. Especially considering Perez is in line for his workload to be monitored this season, anyway, it would make sense for the Marlins to push back his debut until mid-April or so.