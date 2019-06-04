Marlins' Evan Edwards: Drafted by Marlins

The Marlins have selected Edwards with the No. 111 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A college senior from North Carolina State, Edwards is very limited defensively -- he only profiles at first base. However, he has the offensive skills to potentially profile there, getting to big raw power from the left side. Given his age, he will need to hit the ground running in pro ball to be an appealing asset in dynasty leagues.

Our Latest Stories