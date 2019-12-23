Marlins' Francisco Cervelli: Headed to Miami
Cervelli agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Marlins on Monday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Cervelli was released by the Pirates in August after concussion concerns put his future in jeopardy, but he was able to serve as a backup catcher for the Braves. He'll now get another chance to accrue major-league work with the Marlins after a disappointing 2019 season where he hit .213/.302/.348 with three home runs and 12 RBI. The 33-year-old could manage to carve out some playing time in Miami if he can remain healthy, but he'll likely begin the season as a backup to Jorge Alfaro.
