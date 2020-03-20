Cervelli is set to fill the No. 2 catcher role for the Marlins when the season finally resumes.

The veteran backstop might have opened the season in the top job, but the delayed start to the campaign should give Jorge Alfaro enough time to fully recover from an oblique strain. Cervelli, who has an extensive concussion history, had a rough start to the spring at the plate before the Grapefruit League schedule was suspended, going 2-for-17 with a double, but his 5:3 BB:K suggests his timing wasn't an issue.