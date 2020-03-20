Marlins' Francisco Cervelli: Looked healthy in camp
Cervelli is set to fill the No. 2 catcher role for the Marlins when the season finally resumes.
The veteran backstop might have opened the season in the top job, but the delayed start to the campaign should give Jorge Alfaro enough time to fully recover from an oblique strain. Cervelli, who has an extensive concussion history, had a rough start to the spring at the plate before the Grapefruit League schedule was suspended, going 2-for-17 with a double, but his 5:3 BB:K suggests his timing wasn't an issue.
More News
-
Marlins' Francisco Cervelli: Headed to Miami•
-
Braves' Francisco Cervelli: Pops homer in KC•
-
Braves' Francisco Cervelli: Back in action•
-
Braves' Francisco Cervelli: Dealing with minor finger injury•
-
Braves' Francisco Cervelli: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Braves' Francisco Cervelli: Remains out Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Pick Phegley
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Favorite picks from each round
Chris Towers goes through the entire draft — 276 picks deep! — to identify his favorite picks...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Yastrzemski
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 All-Rookie Team
Prospect are always of interest to Fantasy players, but which ones are likely to make the biggest...
-
Sale set for Tommy John
Tommy John surgery is never good news, but the timing of Chris Sale's could have been worse....