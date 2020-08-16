Cervelli is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Cervelli served as the Marlins' starting catcher in each of the past four games, going 3-for-15 with a home run, three walks, four runs, three RBI and a stolen base over that stretch. Ryan Lavarnway will spell him behind the dish in the series finale.
